Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.5556.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

EXAS opened at $103.43 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $103.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.