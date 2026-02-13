Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 21,512 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 43,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

