Freemont Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 546,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 743.7% in the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 153,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 135,725 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 106.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 179,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,976,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,315,000 after acquiring an additional 266,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 145,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is -950.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 148,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $3,711,039.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,794.09. The trade was a 37.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $886,724.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

