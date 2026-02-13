Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 36,321 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

