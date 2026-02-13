Freemont Management S.A. Sells 105,800 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Freemont Management S.A. cut its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

