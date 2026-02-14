Brokerages Set SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair lowered shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CFO Greg Gaba acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,970 shares in the company, valued at $376,188.30. This represents a 15.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 764.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 65.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) is a Canada-based company specializing in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and non-GMO plant-based foods and beverages. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings, including non-dairy beverages such as oat, almond, soy and coconut drinks, fruit and plant-based beverages, and ingredient solutions for food manufacturers and foodservice customers. SunOpta’s integrated supply chain extends from ingredient sourcing and raw material preparation through to finished product formulation and packaging.

SunOpta operates through two primary business segments: Global Beverages and Global Ingredients.

