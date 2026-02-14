Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Get AON alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AON by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,789,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $402.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

More AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider buy — Aon director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares at about $319.24, raising his stake and signaling management confidence in the stock. Insider Purchase Filing

Director insider buy — Aon director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares at about $319.24, raising his stake and signaling management confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Senior appointment — Aon appointed Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital to lead its Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions effort, strengthening leadership in a high‑margin, capital solutions business. Aon Appoints Joe Peiser

Senior appointment — Aon appointed Joe Peiser as CEO of Risk Capital to lead its Commercial Risk and Reinsurance Solutions effort, strengthening leadership in a high‑margin, capital solutions business. Positive Sentiment: New product/transaction — Aon and KNIAZHA VIG launched a $25M war‑risk insurance facility backed by the U.S. DFC, which can generate fee income and differentiate Aon in geopolitical/war‑risk placements. War‑Risk Facility

New product/transaction — Aon and KNIAZHA VIG launched a $25M war‑risk insurance facility backed by the U.S. DFC, which can generate fee income and differentiate Aon in geopolitical/war‑risk placements. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend timing — Company announced a quarterly dividend paid mid‑February; supports yield‑oriented holders but is not a catalyst for large price moves. AON Dividend & Profile

Dividend timing — Company announced a quarterly dividend paid mid‑February; supports yield‑oriented holders but is not a catalyst for large price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage summaries — Multiple outlets are circulating analyst views and price targets, keeping the stock in focus but providing mixed signals rather than a single directional push. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analyst/coverage summaries — Multiple outlets are circulating analyst views and price targets, keeping the stock in focus but providing mixed signals rather than a single directional push. Neutral Sentiment: Market research & regional hires — Aon surveys (e.g., on cyber/supply‑chain risk in Japan) and local hires (Leeds) reinforce advisory positioning and execution depth but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Aon Survey

Market research & regional hires — Aon surveys (e.g., on cyber/supply‑chain risk in Japan) and local hires (Leeds) reinforce advisory positioning and execution depth but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst estimate revisions — Zacks issued several small trims to Q1‑2026, parts of FY‑2026/FY‑2027 and some quarter estimates while boosting a few others, signaling modest downward pressure on near‑to‑medium‑term EPS expectations. Zacks Estimate Changes

AON Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $321.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.81.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $319.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.