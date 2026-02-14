Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $253,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $373,965.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 364.29%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

