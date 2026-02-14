Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $12,889,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.93.

Shares of AR opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

