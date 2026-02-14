Caprock Group LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $12,889,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Antero Resources
Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong headline results — management’s Q4 commentary and slides highlighted improved revenue and cash generation that beat some consensus metrics, supporting the bullish reaction. Antero Resources Corp (AR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Moves and Financial …
- Positive Sentiment: Major analyst support: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $52 and moved to “overweight” (material upside vs. current levels), and other firms (TD Cowen, BofA) have maintained or reiterated Buy ratings — these notes lift sentiment and can spur buying. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic items cited by analysts — the planned HG acquisition (Antero Midstream-related), ongoing deleveraging and hedging strategy — are being framed as value-accretive and cash-flow supportive, reinforcing buy-side views. Antero Resources: HG Acquisition, Deleveraging, and Hedging Drive Buy-Rated Upside…
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published full Q4 results, press release and slide deck with 2026 guidance — investors will parse guidance details and capex/cash‑flow targets; the guidance itself is being treated as a mixed but actionable data point. Antero Resources Corporation 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged an earnings miss or weaker per‑share metrics on alternative measures (Zacks highlighted EPS misses and oil-production pressures), creating mixed headlines that can temper enthusiasm. Antero Resources Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put option volume was reported (significant uptick vs. average), signaling hedging or short interest that could add volatility and act as a short-term headwind. (Options data reported in market summaries.)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AR opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.55.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.
Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.
