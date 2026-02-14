Citizens Jmp Lowers Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $37.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Freedom Capital raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.
Unity Software Trading Down 5.3%
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $503.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $720,494.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 394,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,727,894.79. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 27,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,187,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 546,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,368,859.91. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,338,021 shares of company stock worth $63,138,575. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 148.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 43.6% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 2,849,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after buying an additional 865,179 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Unity Software
Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and improving profitability — Unity reported $503M revenue and beat EPS estimates; management highlighted record-ish free cash flow and margin progress, a direct counterpoint to the sell-off. U’s Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Vector momentum — management and bullish coverage point to strong ad/Vector growth (large January YoY gains and management targeting ~ $1B annualized run-rate by end-2026), which supports medium-term revenue and margin upside. Unity: A Meltdown Worth Buying
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst responses mixed — many firms cut price targets to reflect near-term headwinds but some maintain Buy/Outperform ratings, leaving a wide spread between market price and some analyst targets. Unity Software Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/contrarian case — several pieces note the stock is deeply oversold and that the sell-off may have priced in worst-case scenarios, creating a potential buying opportunity for longer-term investors. Down 49% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why You Should You Buy the Dip
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near-term guidance — management guided Q1 revenue $480–$490M, below consensus, triggering the sharp sell-off as the company intentionally winds down lower-margin legacy ad assets to accelerate migration to Vector. What’s Going On With Unity Stock Friday?
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and downgraded sentiment — the guidance miss and strategy pivot prompted steep intraday declines, multiple price-target cuts and at least one analyst downgrade, increasing near-term volatility and downside risk. Unity Software (U) Stock Tumbles 26% After Revenue Forecast Misses Mark
Unity Software Company Profile
Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.
The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.
