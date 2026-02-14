UBS Group Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $325.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $450.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.70.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.48. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $207.20 and a 52-week high of $820.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

