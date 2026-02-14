The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Price

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Mattel stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 12.9% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,823,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,541 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $56,619,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,651,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 2,524,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,044,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

