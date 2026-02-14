Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,718,000 after acquiring an additional 476,529 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,100,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 410,267 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,646 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,520,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,559,000 after purchasing an additional 349,087 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 335,614 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

