The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $517.00 to $442.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.66% from the company’s previous close.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research cut HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $465.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE HUBS opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average is $412.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 279.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $207.20 and a 12-month high of $820.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, PCM Encore LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.