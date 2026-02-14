Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 35,189 BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,189 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,040.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 249.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

