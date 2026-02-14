20,400 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 2,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 64.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

IMO stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $120.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

