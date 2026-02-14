Citigroup Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $42.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 405.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

