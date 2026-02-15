Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMAB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $130.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 34.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

Featured Articles

