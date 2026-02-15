nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $113.13 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $884,822.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan M. Cameron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,140.60. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

