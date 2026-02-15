Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,710,927 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 1,169,182 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,148,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,148,150 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

