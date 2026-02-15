Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) to Sell

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 27.69 and a current ratio of 29.28. Bullish has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 317.39.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,782,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth $27,080,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $7,034,000.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

