Wall Street Zen Downgrades Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) to Sell

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bullish from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bullish presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.
Bullish Price Performance
Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Bullish
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,782,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth $27,080,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bullish during the third quarter valued at about $7,034,000.
Bullish News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ark Invest / Cathie Wood continued to buy Bullish, signaling institutional conviction and driving demand for BLSH. Bullish Stock (BLSH) Jumps as Cathie Wood Makes 10th Straight Daily Purchase. Here’s Why.
- Positive Sentiment: Crypto market momentum: Bitcoin is reversing and probing toward $70,000, which tends to boost volume and sentiment for crypto-exchange stocks like Bullish. Bitcoin Eyes $70,000 Reclaim As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Flip Green — Bullish Weekend Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus Hong Kong 2026 wrapped with strong attendance and continued institutional focus on digital assets — a longer-term positive signal for industry growth, but not an immediate earnings catalyst for BLSH. Consensus Hong Kong 2026 Concludes with 11,000 Attendees, Driving the Global Dialogue on Finance and Digital Assets
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and analyst attention (coverage and comparisons) is increasing, which can amplify moves but doesn’t guarantee fundamentals will improve in the near term. Why Bullish Stock Is Bolting Higher This Week
- Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a drag: Bullish’s Feb. 5 quarter showed a large EPS miss and negative net margin, leaving the stock vulnerable if institutional buying fades. (Earnings release / company filings)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pressure — high PE ratio and the stock trading below its 50‑day moving average — increase downside risk if crypto flows or sentiment reverse quickly.
Bullish Company Profile
Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.
The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.
