Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.64 million, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $178.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.85 billion. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

