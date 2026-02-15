Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Relx has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Relx will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Relx by 1,646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx by 3,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

