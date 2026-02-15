Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $384.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.21. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $507.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.Saia’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 422 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $514,115.20. This trade represents a 29.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Saia by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.