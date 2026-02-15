Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

KNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Knife River in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Knife River from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Knife River from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. Knife River has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $105.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Knife River by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Knife River by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

