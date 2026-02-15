Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

INTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. Intapp has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.43, a PEG ratio of 135.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785. 11.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 356.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Intapp by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

