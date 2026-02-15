Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,178 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 21,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRGO opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.17. Freightos has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $4.25.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Freightos had a negative net margin of 82.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRGO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Freightos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Freightos in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Freightos has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freightos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Freightos by 116.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Freightos by 183.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos, trading under the symbol CRGO on Nasdaq, operates a digital booking platform designed to streamline international freight logistics. The company’s core offering, the Freightos Marketplace, allows shippers and freight forwarders to compare and book air, ocean and trucking services online, providing rate transparency and live booking capabilities. By aggregating quotes from a global network of carriers and forwarders, Freightos enables customers to secure competitive prices and manage bookings through a single interface.

In addition to its marketplace, Freightos offers a suite of SaaS solutions for logistics professionals.

