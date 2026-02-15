Wall Street Zen Downgrades Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) to Sell

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Movano Stock Down 5.7%

MOVE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.00) by $2.27. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. Movano had a negative return on equity of 647.91% and a negative net margin of 3,409.60%.

In related news, CEO John Mastrototaro sold 33,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $687,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,171.20. This represents a 37.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cogan sold 28,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $597,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,273.12. The trade was a 32.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,383 shares of company stock worth $1,524,933. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.94% of Movano at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Cooler inflation and stronger jobs data raised bets on future rate cuts, which can support speculative/small‑cap stocks like Movano if investors rotate back into risk assets; this macro tailwind may blunt some selling pressure. Article Title

Cooler inflation and stronger jobs data raised bets on future rate cuts, which can support speculative/small‑cap stocks like Movano if investors rotate back into risk assets; this macro tailwind may blunt some selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress in large pharma (e.g., Bristol‑Myers Squibb moving a stroke trial forward) can lift sentiment for healthcare and medtech names broadly; while not directly tied to Movano, positive clinical news can improve sector flows. Article Title

Clinical progress in large pharma (e.g., Bristol‑Myers Squibb moving a stroke trial forward) can lift sentiment for healthcare and medtech names broadly; while not directly tied to Movano, positive clinical news can improve sector flows. Neutral Sentiment: Micron’s strong comments and stock strength highlight a bifurcation within tech — large cap semis can rally while smaller tech/health names lag; this divergence helps explain why MOVE can underperform even on otherwise positive tape. Article Title

Micron’s strong comments and stock strength highlight a bifurcation within tech — large cap semis can rally while smaller tech/health names lag; this divergence helps explain why MOVE can underperform even on otherwise positive tape. Neutral Sentiment: Company/industry governance and scheduling headlines (e.g., shareholder meeting notices from other small issuers) have limited direct impact on Movano but are part of a broader small‑cap news flow backdrop. Article Title

Company/industry governance and scheduling headlines (e.g., shareholder meeting notices from other small issuers) have limited direct impact on Movano but are part of a broader small‑cap news flow backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Broad tech weakness and fresh worries around AI disruption drove a sharper down‑move in U.S. stocks, pressuring small tech/health stocks with weak liquidity — a direct headwind for Movano’s thinly traded shares. Article Title

Broad tech weakness and fresh worries around AI disruption drove a sharper down‑move in U.S. stocks, pressuring small tech/health stocks with weak liquidity — a direct headwind for Movano’s thinly traded shares. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/regulatory actions hitting big tech (e.g., Russia blocking WhatsApp) increase market uncertainty and can amplify risk‑off flows that tend to hit small, speculative names harder. Article Title

Movano Company Profile

Movano Health, Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) is a health technology company focused on developing wearable devices for continuous biometric monitoring. The company’s core mission is to provide accessible, real-time health insights through noninvasive sensors, enabling individuals and care teams to track vital signs and physiological trends outside of traditional clinical settings.

Movano’s flagship product is a biometric monitoring ring designed to measure parameters such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and sleep quality.

