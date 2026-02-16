1,983 Shares in Spotify Technology $SPOT Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $312,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $18,877,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company delivered strong results and an upbeat outlook that eased earlier margin and user-growth worries; market reaction is lifting sentiment. Spotify Shares Rally on Strong Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have publicly expressed increased confidence after results — Bernstein (Ian Moore) reaffirmed an Outperform and kept a $650 target, signaling conviction in Spotify’s recovery. Strong Results Drive Analyst Confidence
- Positive Sentiment: One shop raised Spotify’s price target to $650, providing incremental upside support to the stock narrative. Price Target Raised to $650
- Neutral Sentiment: Spotify’s CEO says top engineers are relying on AI to generate code while engineers supervise — this suggests major productivity gains and lower engineering costs long term, but raises questions about execution risk, quality control, and workforce impacts. Investors will watch for realized cost benefits and any operational issues. Spotify developers not writing code — Business Insider
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed targets: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target to $525, which signals lingering concerns about upside and could cap near-term gains. Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Price Target to $525
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim also reduced its price target (to $720), a reminder that not all shops are uniformly bullish despite the beat — mixed analyst revisions add volatility risk. Guggenheim Cuts Price Target
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT opened at $458.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.50. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
