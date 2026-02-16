Capital Planning Advisors LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,007. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,388 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: EPS $0.82 vs. $0.75 est., revenue $2.49B (+28.9% YoY) and record net income; company raised AI revenue targets and issued revenue guidance above Street estimates, supporting the AI-driven growth narrative. Read More.

Reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results: EPS $0.82 vs. $0.75 est., revenue $2.49B (+28.9% YoY) and record net income; company raised AI revenue targets and issued revenue guidance above Street estimates, supporting the AI-driven growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting price targets and turning more bullish (Wells Fargo, Needham, Rosenblatt among those raising targets/ratings), giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the stock. Read More.

Analysts are lifting price targets and turning more bullish (Wells Fargo, Needham, Rosenblatt among those raising targets/ratings), giving additional analyst-driven momentum to the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market views Arista as outperforming peers (notably Cisco) by managing supply-chain pressures and capturing hyperscaler AI capex, which supports margin resilience and share gains. Read More.

Market views Arista as outperforming peers (notably Cisco) by managing supply-chain pressures and capturing hyperscaler AI capex, which supports margin resilience and share gains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management said Arista is diversifying accelerator support: deployments that were ~99% Nvidia a year ago now include ~20–25% AMD — a strategic shift that increases customer options but alters vendor dynamics. Traders note this may be weighing on GPU vendor stocks while benefiting Arista’s flexibility. Read More.

Management said Arista is diversifying accelerator support: deployments that were ~99% Nvidia a year ago now include ~20–25% AMD — a strategic shift that increases customer options but alters vendor dynamics. Traders note this may be weighing on GPU vendor stocks while benefiting Arista’s flexibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity is signaling elevated trader interest/positioning ahead of and after earnings. Read More.

Unusually high options activity is signaling elevated trader interest/positioning ahead of and after earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is rich (ANET trades at a high P/E), and some commentary asks whether the recent run (one-year gains) leaves less margin for error if growth slows. This could temper longer-term upside. Read More.

Valuation is rich (ANET trades at a high P/E), and some commentary asks whether the recent run (one-year gains) leaves less margin for error if growth slows. This could temper longer-term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising component/memory costs are a sector-wide headwind; management says it’s mitigating impacts via purchase commitments, but cost pressure remains a watch item for margins. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

