Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 44,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after buying an additional 133,977 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

