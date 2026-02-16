AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $49,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $231.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.