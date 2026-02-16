Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Transdigm Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,849 shares of company stock worth $323,054,509. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,286.10 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,350.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,342.21.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.