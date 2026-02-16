Denali Advisors LLC Sells 11,412 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

