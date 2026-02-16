Denali Advisors LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $584,420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,063,000 after purchasing an additional 807,063 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 883,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,402,000 after buying an additional 730,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 821,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 680,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,760,000 after buying an additional 478,689 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardinal Health News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cardinal Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and underlying strength — Cardinal reported a Q4 EPS beat and revenue above expectations, with revenue up ~19% year-over-year, which analysts cite as supporting the stock’s upside. Cardinal Health’s (NYSE:CAH) Solid Earnings Are Supported By Other Strong Factors
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend confirmed — the Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5107 per share (payable Apr 15; record Apr 1). The cash return reinforces income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst lift — JPMorgan raised its price target to $243, providing a tangible upside anchor for investors and helping sentiment. JPMorgan Chase Increases Cardinal Health Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks momentum & valuation coverage — CAH was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 momentum list and several Zacks pieces highlight undervaluation and a favorable long-term value case, which can attract momentum and value investors. Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 13th Are Investors Undervaluing Cardinal Health?
- Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine notes logistics/reliability improvements on the NYSE composite — operational reliability updates are constructive but are incremental near-term drivers. Cardinal Health Boosts Logistics Reliability
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst Q&A from the earnings call — the transcript highlights management’s priorities and risk items; useful for longer-term fundamental assessment but not an immediate catalyst. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From Cardinal Health’s Q4 Earnings Call
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cardinal Health Stock Performance
CAH stock opened at $220.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.84 and a 200-day moving average of $182.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.72 and a fifty-two week high of $230.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.
Cardinal Health Profile
Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.
The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Health
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- URGENT: Sell this stock immediately
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.