Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,325,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,995,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after acquiring an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,310,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More.

Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More.

Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More.

CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More.

VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More.

VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a “strong sell” rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short‑term selling by momentum/quant strategies. Read More.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

