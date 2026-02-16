Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.