Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 108,893 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 279.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 726,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 493,325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,237,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,295,000 after buying an additional 450,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,478,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 397,839 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.43. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 38.57% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price target on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

