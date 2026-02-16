Generation Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

