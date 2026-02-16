Financial Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Get alerts:

Coinbase Global, Robinhood Markets, and Visa are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is providing financial services—banks, insurance companies, asset managers, broker-dealers, exchanges, payment processors and similar firms. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the financial sector; their profits mainly come from lending, fees and investment income, and they tend to be sensitive to interest rates, credit cycles and regulatory changes, often offering dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

