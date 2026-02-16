Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

