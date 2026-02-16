Carlson Capital L.P. Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $302.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

