Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VO stock opened at $302.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $305.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

