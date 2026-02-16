JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $302.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

