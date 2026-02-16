155,798 Shares in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. $VPG Acquired by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,000. Vishay Precision Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Vishay Precision Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,319.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,012,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after buying an additional 941,622 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 423,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 306,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 72.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 223,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $586.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.72%.The business had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

