Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $394,010,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 113.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after buying an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,840 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,176,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 922,589 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $126.64 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $177.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

