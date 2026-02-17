AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average is $221.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore decreased their price target on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

