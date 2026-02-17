Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

