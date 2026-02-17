Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 14,203 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,686,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.