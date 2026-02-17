Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF $CGMM Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Free Report) by 3,215.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,316,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276,343 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF were worth $37,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after buying an additional 1,073,891 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 2,813.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 923,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 891,748 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,595,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF by 1,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 414,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 380,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

